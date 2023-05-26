Forest Homeschool Hike: Edible Garden at Bernheim

× Expand Bernheim Forest Isaac'sGoodies - 28 Bernheim's Edible Garden

Forest Homeschool Hike: Edible Garden

Forest Homeschool Hikes provide opportunities for families and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure.

Appropriate for grades K-5, each Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike or activity that brings the lesson to life.

This week, we’ll be exploring Bernheim’s own Edible Garden!

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org