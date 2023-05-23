Forest Homeschool Hike: Edible Garden at Bernheim
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Forest Homeschool Hikes provide opportunities for families and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure.
Appropriate for grades K-5, each Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike or activity that brings the lesson to life.
This week, we’ll be exploring Bernheim’s own Edible Garden!
For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org