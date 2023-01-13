Bernheim Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Forest Homeschool Hikes provide opportunities for families and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure.
Appropriate for grades K-5, each Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike or activity that brings the lesson to life.
This week, we’ll be exploring the winter landscape and discovering how the forest changes during the more dormant season.
$6 per person; children under 4 free
Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.
For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org