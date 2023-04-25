Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk at Bernheim

× Expand Bernheim Forest 190416 Spring Walk-31 Eastern redbud

Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk

Forest Homeschool Hikes provide opportunities for families and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure.

Appropriate for grades K-5, each Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike or activity that brings the lesson to life.

This week, we’ll be exploring the spring landscape and discovering how the forest changes during the blooming season.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org