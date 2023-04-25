Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk at Bernheim

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk

Forest Homeschool Hikes provide opportunities for families and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure.

Appropriate for grades K-5, each Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike or activity that brings the lesson to life.

This week, we’ll be exploring the spring landscape and discovering how the forest changes during the blooming season.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.955.8512
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk at Bernheim - 2023-04-25 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk at Bernheim - 2023-04-25 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk at Bernheim - 2023-04-25 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk at Bernheim - 2023-04-25 13:00:00 ical