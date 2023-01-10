Bernheim Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Bernheim Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk

Forest Homeschool Hikes provide opportunities for families and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure.

Appropriate for grades K-5, each Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike or activity that brings the lesson to life.

This week, we’ll be exploring the winter landscape and discovering how the forest changes during the more dormant season.

$6 per person; children under 4 free

Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
5029558512
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Bernheim Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk - 2023-01-10 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bernheim Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk - 2023-01-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bernheim Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk - 2023-01-10 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bernheim Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk - 2023-01-10 13:00:00 ical