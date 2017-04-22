Forever Abbey Road

Forever Abbey Road is comprised of five professional Nashville musicians who perform the music of the Beatles with exciting energy, sincerity and accuracy. The band has been selling out theaters around middle Tennessee and they recently opened for Denny Laine and Steve Holley from Paul McCartney & Wings. Before the band even hit their one year anniversary, Forever Abbey Road was invited to perform at the biggest Beatles festival in the world, Abbey Road on the River in Louisville, Kentucky.

For more information call (270) 234-8258 or visit historicstatetheater.org