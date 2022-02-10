× Expand Fork & Barrel Fork & Barrel Maker's Event

Join us at Fork & Barrel for a special event Thursday, Feb. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a pre-Valentine event!

Dine with us and receive a special flower and enjoy our special Mata Hari cocktail.

Fork & Barrel is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations are recommended.

For more information call 502.907.3675 or visit bethefork.com