Fork & Barrel Maker's Event
Fork & Barrel 1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Join us at Fork & Barrel for a special event Thursday, Feb. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a pre-Valentine event!
Dine with us and receive a special flower and enjoy our special Mata Hari cocktail.
Fork & Barrel is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Reservations are recommended.
For more information call 502.907.3675 or visit bethefork.com
