Fork & Barrel Maker's Event

to

Fork & Barrel 1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Fork & Barrel Maker's Event

Join us at Fork & Barrel for a special event Thursday, Feb. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a pre-Valentine event!

Dine with us and receive a special flower and enjoy our special Mata Hari cocktail.

Fork & Barrel is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations are recommended.

For more information call 502.907.3675 or visit bethefork.com

Info

Fork & Barrel 1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Food & Drink
502.907.3675
to
Google Calendar - Fork & Barrel Maker's Event - 2022-02-10 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fork & Barrel Maker's Event - 2022-02-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fork & Barrel Maker's Event - 2022-02-10 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fork & Barrel Maker's Event - 2022-02-10 17:00:00 ical