Fork & Barrel's Sazerac's Holiday Cocktail Dinner

The Sazerac Holiday Cocktail Dinner is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Hosted by Fork & Barrel, it will be held at the restaurant's sister location, Morning Fork, at 1722 Frankfort Ave.

The five-course dinner includes cocktail pairings for each course:

Miso soup + White Christmas featuring Corazon tequila, lime juice, Cointreau, coconut milk and simple

Tuna au Poivre + Very Merry Ornamentini made with Weatley vodka, Cointreau, Luxardo cherry, cranberry and orange juice

Roasted quail + Thyme for Christmas with Buffalo Trace bourbon, chai demerara syrup, lime juice and fresh thyme

Pork butt + Naughty But Nice featuring Sazerac Rye, orange juice, ginger-sage simple syrup and pomegranate juice

S’more brownie + Kentucky Russian made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream, Buffalo Trace Bourbon and Kahlua

Also offering optional samples of E.H. Taylor Small Batch & Weller Special Reserve

The dinner and tasting is $129 per person. Call 502-830-9500 for reservations.

For more information call (502) 830-9500 or visit morningforklouisville.com