Forkland Heritage Festival & Revue

to

Forkland Community Center 16479 KY 37, Gravel Switch, Kentucky 40328

In its 51st year, the Forkland Festival provides old-fashioned, family-friendly fun in the scenic Knobs of SW Boyle County. It features handmade crafts, delicious food, live country music, historical exhibits including the Forkland Lincoln Museum and the Old Farm Equipment Museum, horse-drawn wagon rides, special activities for kids, a Fox & Hound 4K race, a classic car show, and more. Back this year is the popular Old Country Supper Theatre with a traditional country meal and hilarious play with local actors.

For more information, please call 859.332.7839 or visit forklandcomctr.org

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859.332.7839
