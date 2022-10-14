× Expand Guy Ingram The 1790s log cabin and huge steam tractor are some of the historical exhibits at the Forkland Festival

Forkland Heritage Festival & Revue

In its 51st year, the Forkland Festival provides old-fashioned, family-friendly fun in the scenic Knobs of SW Boyle County. It features handmade crafts, delicious food, live country music, historical exhibits including the Forkland Lincoln Museum and the Old Farm Equipment Museum, horse-drawn wagon rides, special activities for kids, a Fox & Hound 4K race, a classic car show, and more. Back this year is the popular Old Country Supper Theatre with a traditional country meal and hilarious play with local actors.

For more information, please call 859.332.7839 or visit forklandcomctr.org