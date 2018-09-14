Fort Harrod Jazz and Art Festival
The Fort Harrod Jazz Fest is a FREE three-day festival event featuring live jazz music, great food, drink, and art on the front
lawn of historic Old Fort Harrod State Park in Harrodsburg, KY, located in the heart of Ky's bluegrass region.
This historic venue features a full scale replica of the original 1774 fort, commemorating Ky's first permanent settlement.
This unique backdrop provides a picturesque and historic setting for the festival.
For more information call (859) 734-2365 or visit ftharrodjazzfest.com