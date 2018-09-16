Fort Harrod Jazz and Art Festival

The Fort Harrod Jazz Fest is a FREE three-day festival event featuring live jazz music, great food, drink, and art on the front

​lawn of historic Old Fort Harrod State Park in Harrodsburg, KY, located in the heart of Ky's bluegrass region.

​This historic venue features a full scale replica of the original 1774 fort, commemorating Ky's first permanent settlement.

​This unique backdrop provides a picturesque and historic setting for the festival.

For more information call (859) 734-2365 or visit ​ftharrodjazzfest.com