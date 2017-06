Fort Harrod Jazz Festival

The Fort Harrod Jazz Fest is a FREE, three-day event featuring live jazz music, great food, drink, and art on the front lawn of historic Old Fort Harrod State Park in Harrodsburg. In 2017, sixteen jazz ensembles will be performing and the festival will pay tribute to Kentucky's very own world renown jazz musician and music educator, trumpeter, Vince DiMartino.

For more information visit ftharrodjazzfest.com