Fort Harrod Jazz Festival

Bringing his high-energy show to the Fort Harrod Jazz Festival, scheduled this year for Sept. 20-22, is Adrian Crutchfield. Known for his neo-soul sound, Crutchfield's jazz creds date back to his childhood when he was given his first sax by Kenny G. He is the last sax player to have performed with Prince and was featured on many of the revered musician's final masterpieces, including the 2017 Grammy-nominated album, Hit-N-Run Phase 2 - the last to be released during Prince's lifetime. Crutchfield has also performed with such legendary luminaries as Bette Midler, Lionel Richie, hip hop sensation Young Jeezy and R&B icon Anthony Hamilton.

Held at Old Fort Harrod State Park, this annual three-day, free-admission festival also features a non-stop lineup of regional and national ensembles performing their music; the foods that go best with jazz - barbecue, brisket, burgers and wings, plus sweet treats and craft and domestic beer; and casual seating on the lawn of the park. On Sept. 21, some of the region's finest artists and craftspeople will join the fun at the fort, showing their original handmade arts and crafts during the Kentucky Artisans Expo. Bring lawn chair or blanket and settle in for one hot jazz weekend.

For more information call (859) 734-2365 or visit ftharrodjazzfest.com