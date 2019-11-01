Fort Knox Spouses and Community Club Holiday Bazaar
Saber & Quill 1118 Chaffee Avenue, Fort Knox, Kentucky 40121
Fort Know Spouses and Community Club
Spouses Club 44th Annual Bazaar
Fort Knox Spouses and Community Club Holiday Bazaar
Please join us for our 44th Annual Holiday Bazaar. We will be featuring over 60 Handmade Artisans and Crafters. You won't want to miss this one!
On Facebook: Fort Knox Spouses and Community Club
For more information visit fortknoxscc.org
Saber & Quill 1118 Chaffee Avenue, Fort Knox, Kentucky 40121 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs