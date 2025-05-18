Fort Thomas History Walk

× Expand Fort Thomas, KY Fort Thomas Walking Tour

The Fort Thomas Military and Community History Museum will host a walking tour of the fort and the Midway beginning at 10:30 AM on Sunday, May 18. We will explain the history of the buildings remaining in the fort itself, which were built between 1888 and 1910, as well as an overview of the business district known as the Midway and its development alongside the fort during the early years. The walk will begin at the Mess Hall in Tower Park and will end at the Museum in Tower Park.

For more information call 8595721209 or visit ftthomas.org