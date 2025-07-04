Fort Thomas Independence Day Celebration
to
Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Fort Thomas, KY
Fourth of July in Fort Thomas
Fort Thomas Independence Day Celebration
Fort Thomas Independence Day Celebration Schedule of Events:
- YMCA Firecracker 5K | 8am | Mess Hall
- Parade | 10:30am | Starts at Highland United Methodist, ends at Nevada Building in Midway District
- Sly Band, Food Trucks, & Activities | 6pm | Tower Park
- Fireworks | 10pm | Tower Park
For more information call 8595721209 or visit ftthomas.org
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor