Fort Thomas Independence Day Celebration

Fort Thomas Independence Day Celebration Schedule of Events:

- YMCA Firecracker 5K | 8am | Mess Hall

- Parade | 10:30am | Starts at Highland United Methodist, ends at Nevada Building in Midway District

- Sly Band, Food Trucks, & Activities | 6pm | Tower Park

- Fireworks | 10pm | Tower Park

For more information call 8595721209 or visit ftthomas.org