Foto Forest, Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Foto Forest: Photographic Selections by Bernheim Artists in Residence will showcase recent photographic acquirements from photographers Eileen Neff, Jimmy Fike, Nori Hall and Christopher Burkett as well as highlight the work from Bernheim’s 2017 Artists in Residence, three of whom are photographers.

Foto Forest is a featured exhibition in the 2017 Louisville Photo Biennial, a regional festival occurring in over 60 venues throughout Louisville, Lexington and Southern Indiana celebrating artistic excellence in this rich and diverse medium. The Photo Biennial represents a cooperative effort among local museums, galleries, universities and other public venues to give viewers the opportunity to learn about and to appreciate photography.

Photographs will be on display at the Education Center. Hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. through November 4, when the Education Center will shift to winter hours, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. – 4:30 on weekends.

For more information about the Louisville Photo Biennial, please visit their website, louisvillephotobiennial.com

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

