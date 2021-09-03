Found Footage Festival: Volume 9

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Found Footage Festival: Volume 9

Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (The Colbert Report) make their debut appearance  with a live guided tour of their latest VHS finds, including the 1988 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant, a mysterious tape labeled "bonion sergery," home movies taken at a Canadian hose factory, and an exercise video called "Skiercise!"

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

For more information visit planetofthetapes.biz

5027421003
