Fountain Films on Friday at Triangle Park

The Downtown Lexington Corporation presents Fountain Films on Friday, a free summer film series!

JUL 28 Happy Gilmore

AUG 4Mean Girls

AUG 11The Mask

AUG 18Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Fridays through August 18 | 9PM

Triangle Park | 400 W Main St

FREE

For more information call 859.335.8640 or visit DowntownLex.com