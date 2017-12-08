Four Rookies and a Pro: Kiptoo Tarus Benefit

Local artist Kiptoo Tarus of Open Spaces' first show, "Four Rookies and a Pro," has suffered a devastating loss. His home, along with all of his materials, his workshop, and most of his life's work, have been destroyed in a fire. Open Spaces Gallery is in possession of the last 20 pieces that Kiptoo created and, with Kiptoo's permission, Open Spaces is now transitioning the closing reception into a benefit for him. On Friday night, Open Spaces will highlight his art and 100% of all profit from the sale of any work that evening will be donated to Kiptoo.

Friday, December 8 | 6PM

Open Spaces Gallery | 101 N Eagle Creek Dr

FREE

For more information call 859.913.1982 or on Facebook: Openspaceart