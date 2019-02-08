Four Roses Flower Hour

Four Roses will host its 12th annual Four Roses Flower Hour on Friday, February 8 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Nanz & Kraft Florists, located in St. Matthews at 141 Breckenridge Lane. The special Valentine’s Day shopping and Bourbon tasting event benefits the American Heart Association.

Four Roses Flower Hour provides an opportunity to take care of Valentine’s Day shopping while sipping award-winning Bourbon and enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres with Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott.

Nanz & Kraft has prepared a special “Go Red for Women” flower arrangement, available for purchase during the entire month of February in-store or at nanzandkraft.com. Nanz & Kraft will donate $10 of each “Go Red for Women” flower arrangement purchase to the American Heart Association.

Flower Hour also features live jazz entertainment from Swing Theory and a silent auction with an array of items, including Limited Edition Four Roses bottles, a Nanz & Kraft Valentine’s bouquet, tickets to 2019 Louisville Heart Ball, a Cellar Door Chocolates tasting package and more, with proceeds benefitting the American Heart Association.

A suggested cash donation of $10 will be collected at the door, with a $20 VIP ticket option to include a gift pack from Four Roses, Nanz & Kraft, American Heart Association, Heine Brother’s Coffee and Cellar Door Chocolates, valued at $40. Up to five select VIP guests have the chance to win a voucher for a Nanz & Kraft dozen roses bouquet and Four Roses Small Batch.

Attendees are encouraged to wear red in the spirit of Valentine’s Day and heart health awareness.

For more information visit nanzandkraft.com