Four Roses, Ten Recipes, One Love

The Frazier Kentucky History Museum invites you to fall head over heels for one of Kentucky’s most iconic love stories—Four Roses Bourbon!

Join us at the Frazier for an intimate evening of tastings, pairings, and exceptional Bourbon as we celebrate the artistry of Four Roses’ ten unique recipes. Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott and Four Roses Brand Champion Tucker Carper will share stories and lead guided tastings culminating with the exclusive single-barrel OBSO 9+ year selection that all attendees will have the option to purchase.

Guests will explore the unique recipes, yeast strains, and craftsmanship that make Four Roses a true original—complex, elegant, and unforgettable. Whether you’re sharing the experience with a partner, friends, or fellow Bourbon lovers, this is a Valentine’s celebration not to be missed.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Thursday, February 12

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Program: 6:30–8 p.m.

Admission: $45

Four Roses OBSO Frazier Single Barrel Selection: $125

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org