Four Seasons of Wild Edibles

June 24 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Join Wren Smith, award-winning Interpretive Programs Manager, for an opportunity to investigate four seasons of wild edible plants. The workshop includes an indoor presentation, a foraging expedition, recipes and a few samples from each season. Wren is a wild food enthusiast with over 30 years of leading workshops and hikes on this subject.

Registration and payment due by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program by calling (502) 955-8512.

Bernheim Members $20; Non – Members $30

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org