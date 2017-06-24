Four Seasons of Wild Edibles
June 24 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Join Wren Smith, award-winning Interpretive Programs Manager, for an opportunity to investigate four seasons of wild edible plants. The workshop includes an indoor presentation, a foraging expedition, recipes and a few samples from each season. Wren is a wild food enthusiast with over 30 years of leading workshops and hikes on this subject.
Registration and payment due by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program by calling (502) 955-8512.
Bernheim Members $20; Non – Members $30
For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org
Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
