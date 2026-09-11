× Expand Alice Melendez flyer with QR code to promote the Fourth Annual Heritage Food Festival

Fourth Annual Heritage Food Festival

Join us this fall for Heritage Food Fest; November 6-9th at Terrapin Hill Farm where we celebrate food and herbal medicine for personal, family, and community sovereignty. This is a festival bringing forward lessons from surviving in the mountains for centuries before the arrival of box stores.

Buying sooner helps us plan food; as usual, fest tickets include camping and two meals per day Friday-Sunday.

For more information visit https://heritagefoodfest.org