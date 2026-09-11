Fourth Annual Heritage Food Festival
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Terrapin Hill Farm 7695 Mackville Road , Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Alice Melendez
flyer with QR code to promote the Fourth Annual Heritage Food Festival
Fourth Annual Heritage Food Festival
Join us this fall for Heritage Food Fest; November 6-9th at Terrapin Hill Farm where we celebrate food and herbal medicine for personal, family, and community sovereignty. This is a festival bringing forward lessons from surviving in the mountains for centuries before the arrival of box stores.
Buying sooner helps us plan food; as usual, fest tickets include camping and two meals per day Friday-Sunday.
For more information visit https://heritagefoodfest.org