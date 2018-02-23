Fourth Friday Closing Reception of "The Nude: Brutal Beauty"

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

The Nude: Brutal Beauty Fourth Friday Closing Reception

Friday, February 23rd, 2018

6-9pm @ The Loudoun House

$5 Admission/Free to LAL Members/Students with Valid I.D

Food and drink by Sweet LiLu's, with special thanks to West Sixth Brewing with music by Lee J Bryant!

For over 30 years, the Lexington Art League has continued to push the boundaries beyond the traditional ‘figure exhibition’ toward a deeper exploration of the human experience and form.

For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
feb2018

