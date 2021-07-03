Fourth of July Celebration

Limestone Landing 25 East McDonald Parkway, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Maysville, KY. Enjoy a classic parade, fireworks, food, music and shopping. Located conveniently in our Downtown Entertainment District!

For more information call 606-563-2596 or visit cityofmaysville.com/event/july-4th-downtown/?instance_id=73730

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
606-563-2596
