Fourth of July Celebration

Limestone Landing 25 East McDonald Parkway, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
Fireworks over the Simon Kenton Bridge
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Maysville, KY. Enjoy a classic parade, fireworks, food, music and shopping. Located conveniently in our Downtown Entertainment District!
For more information call 606-563-2596 or visit cityofmaysville.com/event/july-4th-downtown/?instance_id=73730
