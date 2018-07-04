Fourth of July Vietnam veterans tribute

The 2018 Fourth of July Veterans Parade in Lawrenceburg will be a 45th Anniversary tribute to Vietnam War veterans as the country observes the withdrawal of the last U.S combat troops in March of 1973. Veterans of the Vietnam War, and all other veterans throughout Kentucky, are invited to come to Lawrenceburg and take part in the parade and a ceremony on the city Green immediately afterward. There will be live music on the Green throughout the evening by local musicians R&R, Jarrod Stratton, and Edenspeak. Hill of Beans will be there selling food and there will be free watermelon slices provided by Wal-Mart. A fireworks show will wrap up the night.

The City of Lawrenceburg has also arranged for the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall to be displayed inside the Lawrenceburg Senior Center, adjacent to the Green, for people to come and visit on the Fourth of July. The wall lists the names of the 1,105 Kentuckians who were killed in action during the Vietnam War, taken prisoner or are still missing.

Vietnam veterans who would like to be in the parade are asked to be at the American Legion Auxiliary, 725 West Broadway Street, at 3:30 p.m., where you’ll be served food. Line up for the parade starts at 4 p.m. and the parade begins at 5 p.m. Activities on the Green begin at 6 p.m.

The Lawrenceburg Fire Department color guard will lead the parade and any patriotic entries from any groups are welcomed. The Anderson County Health Department is sponsoring a patriotically-themed bicycle entry in the parade for any children who want to decorate their bikes and ride together in the parade. Just show up at the parade staging area with your decorated bikes between 4-5 p.m. A drawing will be held at the Green after the parade for a gift card that will be given to one child in the patriotic bike group.

Those taking part in the parade must either walk or provide their own transportation. The parade route is a little over one mile from beginning to end.

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit on Facebook: Lawrenceburg - Anderson County Tourism