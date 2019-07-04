Fourth of July Celebration in Pikeville
Downtown Pikeville 831 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
Pikeville invites you to join us in celebrating the independence of our great nation on July 4, 2019 @ 6PM. Bring the family for some food, music, and fun as we recognize this national holiday. The event is free and everyone is welcome. The firework display will begin at dusk.
For more information visit visitpikeville.com
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family