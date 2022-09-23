FOXFIRE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL- FRIDAY

× Expand Paramount Arts Center FoxFire Music and Arts Festival September 23

FoxFire Music and Arts Festival RETURNS for its second year! Kick off the weekend with performances from Koe Wetzel, Paul Cuthen, Pecos and the Rooftops, Lost Dog Street Band, 49 Winchester, Bones Owens, Shelby Lore, Moonlight Mile, and Dustin Burchett!

Is the decision too tough to pick just 1 day? DON'T!

Grab a Weekend Pass to save money and never miss a minute of FoxFire 2022!

Click Here To Purchase A Weekend Pass!

**FOR SPONSOR/RESERVED SEATING, CONTACT THE BOX OFFICE AT 606-324-0007 or EMAIL Box.Office@ParamountArtsCenter.com**

The Paramount Arts Center Box Office, 1 (606) 324-0007, ETIX, and www.ParamountArtsCenter.com are the only authorized outlets for tickets to performances at the Paramount Arts Center. Tickets purchased from any other sources, such as brokers or secondary market websites, are purchased at your own risk. We urge patrons to purchase tickets only from the Paramount Arts Center. By purchasing from the official ticket provider, you are assured that the ticket you receive is valid and being sold to you at face value.

When you buy from someone other than the Paramount Arts Center:

• We cannot guarantee that your tickets are genuine

• You almost always pay more than face value

• We cannot replace lost or stolen tickets or help to resolve any ticketing issues

• We cannot contact you with information on show cancellations, time changes or other useful information

For more information call 6063240007 or visit paramountartscenter.com/event/foxfire-music-arts-festival