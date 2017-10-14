Foxhollow Farm’s 10th Annual Fall Festival

Foxhollow Farm’s 10th Annual Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 14th from 10am-6pm at the farm, located at 8905 KY-329 in Crestwood. The family-friendly event will include a corn maze, an obstacle course, pumpkins, pony rides, hayrides, arts & crafts, games with prizes, a kids' costume parade, The Squallis Puppeteers, farm fresh food, live music, and more! Parking is $15 per car, and proceeds will benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank and Foxhollow Farm’s Outreach Program.

For more information visit foxhollow.com/fall-festival