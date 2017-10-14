Foxhollow Farm’s 10th Annual Fall Festival

Foxhollow Farm 8905 HWY 329, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Foxhollow Farm’s 10th Annual Fall Festival

Foxhollow Farm’s 10th Annual Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 14th from 10am-6pm at the farm, located at 8905 KY-329 in Crestwood. The family-friendly event will include a corn maze, an obstacle course, pumpkins, pony rides, hayrides, arts & crafts, games with prizes, a kids' costume parade, The Squallis Puppeteers, farm fresh food, live music, and more! Parking is $15 per car, and proceeds will benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank and Foxhollow Farm’s Outreach Program.

For more information visit foxhollow.com/fall-festival

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
5024186819
