Foxhollow Farm's 10th Annual Fall Festival

Foxhollow Farm's 10th Annual Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 10am-6pm at the farm, located at 8905 HWY 329 in Crestwood.

The popular family-friendly event will feature more fun and activities than ever before, including a corn maze, an obstacle course, pony rides, pumpkin picking, hayrides, arts & crafts, games with prizes, the Squallis Puppeteers, a kids' costume parade, special photo ops, silk-dying, food trucks, live music, and more.

Parking is $15 per car, and proceeds will benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank and Foxhollow Farm's Outreach Program, which includes an educational field trip series with Maryhurst.

For more information visit foxhollow.com