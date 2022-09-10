Foxhollow Sunset Concerts featuring Grizzly Goat

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Grizzly Goat

Tickets include drinks, but not food/Purchase tickets at www.evenbrite.com

Foxhollow’s Sunset Concerts are a celebration of community and a great opportunity for folks to come together to enjoy live music, farm-fresh food, and libations. The September 10 concert features: The Dive (Reggae Rock) from 5:15 - 6:45 p.m. and Grizzly Goat (Undomesticated Americana) from 7 - 9 p.m. Grizzly Goat performs a blend of folk-rock that spans the entire breadth of the Americana genre. Whether on stage at a festival or a small scale BBQ joint, Grizzly Goat's aim is to connect with their audience on an individual level

Enjoy farm-fresh food for purchase from two anchor food vendors: Duck Duck Beet and Happy Belly Bistro. Foxhollow’s100% grassfed beef will be featured along with vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options. An assortment of desserts will also be available for purchase. There will be an assortment of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages available. Foxhollow’s bar will feature Rabbit Hole Bourbon + Liddel Vodka, Elixer kombucha, Modica Mocktails + Cocktails, Biodynamic wine, and local craft beer. Please bring a blanket, lawn chairs, or comfy outdoor cushions to sit on. Seating is first come first serve. Pop-up tents and umbrellas are permitted. And please wear comfortable farm dancing shoes as this concert is on a farm lawn

For more information call (502) 241-9674 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/