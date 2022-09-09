× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Foxhollow Sunset Concert featuring Revinylize

Foxhollow Sunset Concerts featuring Revynalize

Tickets include drinks, but not food/Purchase tickets at www.evenbrite.com

Pre-purchased tickets are $20 per adult. Tickets at the door are $45.

Foxhollow’s Sunset Concerts are a celebration of community and a great opportunity for folks to come together to enjoy live music, farm-fresh food, and libations. The September 9 concert features: Queen City Silver Stars (Original Soca, Calypso, Reggae) from 5 – 7 p.m. and Revynalize (Rock’n’Roll Hits) from 7:30 – 9 p.m. Revynalize plays Rock and Roll in the Louisville, KY area, specializing in the hits of the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Enjoy farm-fresh food for purchase from two anchor food vendors: Duck Duck Beet and Happy Belly Bistro. Foxhollow’s100% grassfed beef will be featured along with vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options. An assortment of desserts will also be available for purchase. There will be an assortment of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages available. Foxhollow’s bar will feature Rabbit Hole Bourbon + Liddel Vodka, Elixer kombucha, Modica Mocktails + Cocktails, Biodynamic wine, and local craft beer. Please bring a blanket, lawn chairs, or comfy outdoor cushions to sit on. Seating is first come first serve. Pop-up tents and umbrellas are permitted. And please wear comfortable farm dancing shoes as this concert is on a farm lawn.

For more information call (502) 241-9674 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/