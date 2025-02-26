× Expand Fraggle Fraggle

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 @ 6:30pm

Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle discover the legend of the Celebration Stone - an ancient Fraggle treasure that has the power to bring everyone together for the greatest party of all time, but was shattered and lost generations ago. As the Fraggles set off on an exhilarating, adventurous journey exploring exciting new caves within Fraggle Rock and even beyond, they discover magic that they never knew existed, and learn to work together to unite the lost pieces of the magical artifact. Can the Fraggles succeed in their quest to bring the Celebration Stone back to Fraggle Rock so everyone can enjoy the most incredible party in Fraggle history? And along the way, will they find something even more memorable and heartfelt than they could have ever imagined?

Featuring gorgeous new walk-around versions of the Fraggles, puppet sized and mechanized Doozers, an appearance from the giant Gorgs, and exclusive new wondrous puppet creatures all from the acclaimed Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, along with fan-favorite songs and exciting visual effects, this all-new musical stage adventure will welcome audiences into the incredible world of the iconic and beloved Fraggle Rock in a whole new way!

Written and directed by John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Stephen Schwartz’s The Secret Silk) the first-ever live show will include fantastic in-theater immersive special effects, audience interactivity, magical heartwarming moments, hilarious and endearing new characters, and much more to make this unforgettable theater experience perfect for families with young first-time theater goers, and for Fraggle Rock fans who remain young at heart.

Approximate Running Time: 80 Minutes with a 20 minute intermission

Recommended Ages: All Ages, Family Friendly

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com