Fraley Festival at Carter Caves State Park

Traditional musical instruments such as the dulcimer, fiddle and guitar are used to tell stories about a life long ago along the foothills of Eastern Kentucky. The music at the Fraley Festival has not been confined to any one type. Folk, old-time, western, western swing, early country, and others are played on a regular basis at the festival. There are all sorts of musical configurations, from family bands or husband and wife duets, to people playing on stage who just met each other a few minutes ago in the parking lot.

Wednesday night is a free “jamming in the round” session at the Recreation Shelter House in the campground. Concerts will be held in the Park Amphitheatre on Thursday evening, Friday afternoon & evening, and Saturday afternoon & evening. Concert fees range from $4-$10. A $25 weekend pass is available which admits you to all the concerts and jam sessions.

For more information call (800) 325-0059 or visit fraleyfestival.com