Frank W. Abagnale AARP Fraud Network

On Thursday, October 12th at 6:45, Abagnale will help our community learn how to spot and avoid scams. Join the AARP Fraud Watch Network and AARP Kentucky for a presentation by Frank W. Abagnale on protecting yourself and your family from identity theft. The event is free. His advice is invaluable.

For more information call (502) 394-3428 or visit aarp.cvent.com/KYFraudWatch