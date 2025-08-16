Frank X Walker: From Word to Image and Back Again

The Janice Mason Art Museum in Cadiz, with support from Genesis Express, will host its next ARTalks Series event with special guest Frank X. Walker on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Walker’s Aug. 16 talk, titled “From Word to Image and Back Again,” will explore his history as a visual artist and the joys and challenges he’s experienced working in both visual and literary art forms.

A native of Danville, Kentucky, Frank X. Walker is the first African American writer to have been named Kentucky Poet Laureate. He has published 15 collections of poetry, including “Turn Me Loose: The Unghosting of Medgar Evers,” which was awarded the 2014 NAACP Image Award for Poetry and the Black Caucus American Library Association Honor Award for Poetry. His most recent work is “Load in Nine Times,” a collection of historical poetry that gives voice to Black Civil War soldiers.

A lover of comics, Walker curated “We Wear the Mask: Black Superheroes through the Ages,” an exhibit of his personal collection of action figures, comics and related memorabilia at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center in Lexington, Kentucky, with subsequent showings at Purdue University and Western Carolina University. He recently returned to the world of visual art with a collection of new and early multimedia works, “Black Star Seed: When Mi Cyaan Find Di Words,” which was on exhibit at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning in Lexington. Walker currently serves as professor of English and African American and Africana studies at the University of Kentucky.

For more information call 270-522-9056 or visit jmam.org