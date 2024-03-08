Frankel Night: Cocktails & Casino Event - Lexignton

Frankel Night: Cocktails & Casino Event

Frankel Night: Cocktails & Casino Event on Friday, March 8, 2024 at The Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa in Lexington, KY. The event includes a silent auction, appetizers, drinks, and casino games.

All funds raised will help HSC continue its mission of teaching children with hearing, speech, and language impairments to listen and talk by providing high quality educational, clinical and family services.

For more information, please visit hscky.org

Charity & Fundraisers
8592684545
