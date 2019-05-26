Frankfest

Inaugural Memorial Day free event featuring live music, food and refreshments, arts and kid’s activities, car cruise and more.

Four live bands with the headliner hailing from New Orleans, so this has taken on a bit of a spicy flair. Sweet T’s food truck and Russ Kennedy are tailoring their fair to compliment the music. All three Frankfort breweries will be participating; West Sixth, Sig Luscher, and Goodwood. Josephine Sculpture Park and Canoe Kentucky will be on hand and two local car clubs are cohosting a cruise adjacent to the park at Franklin County Career and Technical Center.

For more information call (502) 223-2261 or visit downtownfrankfort.com