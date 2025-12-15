Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce State of the Community

The Kentucky Historical Society is proud to partner with the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce for a dynamic community forum exploring the progress and challenges facing our Capital City. Join us for an engaging panel discussion with local leaders as they share insights on government, education, and workforce development—and the initiatives shaping Frankfort’s future.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/frankfort-area-chamber-of-commerce-state-of-the-community