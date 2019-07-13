× Expand FrankfortCon Come see the Power Rangers, Marvel & DC Comics Artists, Mystery machine and Simpsons Animator and Artist.

Frankfort Comic-Con

It’s a collectors mecca convention located in beautiful Capital City of Frankfort, Kentucky. The FrankfortCon strives to be Kentucky’s best and truest comic con featuring fandoms of multiple genres. As long-time fans of comic books, toys, pop-culture, manga/anime, wrestling, gaming, cosplay, animation, sci-fi and fantasy, the promoter wanted to bring that style event to Kentucky.

The show will have exhibitors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, gaming, video games, movies, records, wrestling, , television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel plus much more. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet. This will be one show not to miss!

For more information visit frankfortcomiccon.com