Frankfort Comic-Con

to Google Calendar - Frankfort Comic-Con - 2019-07-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frankfort Comic-Con - 2019-07-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frankfort Comic-Con - 2019-07-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Frankfort Comic-Con - 2019-07-13 10:00:00

Capital Plaza Complex 405 Wilkinson Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Frankfort Comic-Con

It’s a collectors mecca convention located in beautiful Capital City of Frankfort, Kentucky. The FrankfortCon strives to be Kentucky’s best and truest comic con featuring fandoms of multiple genres. As long-time fans of comic books, toys, pop-culture, manga/anime, wrestling, gaming, cosplay, animation, sci-fi and fantasy, the promoter wanted to bring that style event to Kentucky.

The show will have exhibitors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, gaming, video games, movies, records, wrestling, , television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel plus much more. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet. This will be one show not to miss!

For more information visit frankfortcomiccon.com

Info

Capital Plaza Complex 405 Wilkinson Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Frankfort Comic-Con - 2019-07-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frankfort Comic-Con - 2019-07-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frankfort Comic-Con - 2019-07-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Frankfort Comic-Con - 2019-07-13 10:00:00