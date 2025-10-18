Frankfort Founders: A Revolutionary War Walking Tour

Did you know that many of the founders of Frankfort were also among the founders of the United States? Join the KHS staff for a walking tour of historic downtown, where you can learn about Revolutionary War veterans and leaders, including Isaac Shelby, James Wilkinson, and John Brown.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/frankfort-founders-a-revolutionary-war-walking-tour