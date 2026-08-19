Frankfort Latino Fest 2026

Frankfort Latino Fest 2026 returns on September 26 and 27, 2026, at Lakeview Park in Frankfort, Kentucky. More than a festival, Frankfort Latino Fest is becoming a movement built around connection, opportunity, and pride in Kentucky’s capital city.

This year, One of Us, Monte Carlo, Bridging the Gap, and Supermercados Aguascalientes of Lexington are joining forces with a shared mission: to continue growing Frankfort Latino Fest into a meaningful annual celebration that honors Latin American culture while creating new opportunities for local businesses, entrepreneurs, organizations, and families.

For more information call (956) 855 0404 or email rankfortlatinofest@gmail.com