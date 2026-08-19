Frankfort Latino Fest 2026
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Lakeview Park 118 Park Avenue, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Frankfort Latino Fest 2026
Frankfort Latino Fest 2026 returns on September 26 and 27, 2026, at Lakeview Park in Frankfort, Kentucky. More than a festival, Frankfort Latino Fest is becoming a movement built around connection, opportunity, and pride in Kentucky’s capital city.
This year, One of Us, Monte Carlo, Bridging the Gap, and Supermercados Aguascalientes of Lexington are joining forces with a shared mission: to continue growing Frankfort Latino Fest into a meaningful annual celebration that honors Latin American culture while creating new opportunities for local businesses, entrepreneurs, organizations, and families.
For more information call (956) 855 0404 or email rankfortlatinofest@gmail.com