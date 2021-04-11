Frankfort Public Art Tour: Arts2O Sculpture & Mural

Sunday, April 11

1 to 2pm

River View Park (meet in front of Ward Oates Amphitheater)

$10 per person

Registration required

(Yes Card Approved**)

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Join JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter for a 1-hour guided walking tour of the Arts2O sculpture exhibit and Kentucky River Children’s Mural at River View Park! Learn more about the artworks, the artists, and their installation. The tour will begin at 1pm sharp at Ward Oates Amphitheatre at River View Park in Frankfort, KY.

Masks required. Please maintain 6ft. from participants not from your household.

**Yes Card holders (Yiftee eGift Card provided to Just Say Yes participants) may purchase registration for their student with Yes Card funds.

JSP offers this guided tour in partnership with Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission. You can take the self-guided Frankfort Public Art Tour anytime. Information at visitfrankfort.com/art.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org