Frankfort Public Art Tour: Expree Exhibit – Elements & Principles of Design

Sunday, May 16

1 to 2pm

Expree Credit Union (meet outside of entrance)

$10 per person

Registration required

(Yes Card Approved**)

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Join JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter for a 1-hour guided walking tour of the sculpture exhibit at Expree Credit Union. Learn how to more critically appreciate sculpture using the elements and principles of design. The tour will begin at 1pm sharp outside at the entrance to Expree Credit Union.

Masks required. Please maintain 6ft. from participants not from your household.

**Yes Card holders (Yiftee eGift Card provided to Just Say Yes participants) may purchase registration for their student with Yes Card funds.

JSP offers this guided tour in partnership with Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission. You can take the self-guided Frankfort Public Art Tour anytime. Information at visitfrankfort.com/art.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org