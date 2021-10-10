Frankfort Public Art Tour: Murals

Sunday, October 10

1 to 2pm

Frankfort/Franklin Co. Tourist Commission

$10 per person

Pre-registration required

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Join JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter for a 1-hour guided walking tour of the murals in downtown Frankfort! Learn more about the artists who painted them and what the works seek to communicate. The tour will begin at 1pm sharp outside at the entrance to Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission.

Masks required. Please maintain 6ft. from participants not from your household.

JSP offers this guided tour in partnership with Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission. You can take the self-guided Frankfort Public Art Tour anytime. Information at visitfrankfort.com/art.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org