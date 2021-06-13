Frankfort Public Art Tour: Murals

Sunday, June 13

1 to 2pm

Frankfort/Franklin Co. Tourist Commission

$10 per person

Registration required

(Yes Card Approved**)

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Join JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter for a 1-hour guided walking tour of the murals in downtown Frankfort! Learn more about the artists who painted them and what the works seek to communicate. The tour will begin at 1pm sharp outside at the entrance to Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission.

Masks required. Please maintain 6ft. from participants not from your household.

**Yes Card holders (Yiftee eGift Card provided to Just Say Yes participants) may purchase registration for their student with Yes Card funds.

JSP offers this guided tour in partnership with Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission. You can take the self-guided Frankfort Public Art Tour anytime. Information at visitfrankfort.com/art.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org