Frankfort Public Art Tour: Sculpture

Sunday, September 12

1 to 2pm

Frankfort/Franklin Co. Tourist Commission

$10 per person

Pre-registration required

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Join JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter for a 1-hour guided walking tour of the sculpture in downtown Frankfort! Learn more about the artists , the installation, and what the works seek to communicate. The tour will begin at 1pm sharp outside at the entrance to Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission.

Masks required. Please maintain 6ft. from participants not from your household.

JSP offers this guided tour in partnership with Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission. You can take the self-guided Frankfort Public Art Tour anytime. Information at visitfrankfort.com/art.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org