Frankfort Public Art Tour: Sculpture
to
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Frankfort Public Art Tour: Sculpture
Sunday, July 11
1 to 2 pm
Frankfort/Franklin Co. Tourist Commission
$10 per person (YES Card approved)
Pre-registration required
All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult
Join JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter for a 1-hour guided walking tour of the sculpture in downtown Frankfort! Learn more about the artists , the installation, and what the works seek to communicate. The tour will begin at 1pm sharp outside at the entrance to Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission.
Masks required. Please maintain 6ft. from participants not from your household.d
JSP offers this guided tour in partnership with Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission. You can take the self-guided Frankfort Public Art Tour anytime. Information at visitfrankfort.com/art.
For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org