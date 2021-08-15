Frankfort Public Art Tour: Wapping St. Arts & Culture
to
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Frankfort Public Art Tour: Wapping St. Arts & Culture
Sunday, August 15
1 to 2pm
Frankfort/Franklin Co. Tourist Commission
$10 per person
Pre-registration required
All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult
Join JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter for a 1-hour guided walking tour of the mural, sculpture, architecture and arts culture scene on Wapping St. in downtown Frankfort! The tour will begin at 1pm sharp outside at the entrance to Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission.
Masks required. Please maintain 6ft. from participants not from your household.
JSP offers this guided tour in partnership with Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission. You can take the self-guided Frankfort Public Art Tour anytime. Information at visitfrankfort.com/art.
For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org