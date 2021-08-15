Frankfort Public Art Tour: Wapping St. Arts & Culture

Sunday, August 15

1 to 2pm

Frankfort/Franklin Co. Tourist Commission

$10 per person

Pre-registration required

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Join JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter for a 1-hour guided walking tour of the mural, sculpture, architecture and arts culture scene on Wapping St. in downtown Frankfort! The tour will begin at 1pm sharp outside at the entrance to Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission.

Masks required. Please maintain 6ft. from participants not from your household.

JSP offers this guided tour in partnership with Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission. You can take the self-guided Frankfort Public Art Tour anytime. Information at visitfrankfort.com/art.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org