Frankfort Public Art Tour: Wapping St. Arts & Culture

to

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Sunday, August 15

1 to 2pm

Frankfort/Franklin Co. Tourist Commission

$10 per person

Pre-registration required

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Join JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter for a 1-hour guided walking tour of the mural, sculpture, architecture and arts culture scene on Wapping St. in downtown Frankfort! The tour will begin at 1pm sharp outside at the entrance to Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission.

Masks required. Please maintain 6ft. from participants not from your household.

JSP offers this guided tour in partnership with Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission. You can take the self-guided Frankfort Public Art Tour anytime. Information at visitfrankfort.com/art.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Outdoor
502-352-7082
to
